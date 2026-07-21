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Carolina Hurricanes to Launch New Sports Network

Carolina Hurricanes to Launch New Sports Network for 2026-27 Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will launch their own sports network for the 2026-27 NHL season, giving fans new ways to watch games through television and streaming while replacing FanDuel Sports Network.

Published on July 21, 2026
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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
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The Carolina Hurricanes are taking a major step toward controlling how fans watch their games by launching their own sports network ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

The new network will replace FanDuel Sports Network as the team’s regional television home, giving the Hurricanes direct control over game broadcasts and distribution.

Team officials say the move is designed to make games easier for fans to watch while expanding viewing options across traditional television and streaming platforms.

The announcement comes as regional sports networks across the country continue to undergo significant changes.

The Hurricanes said the new network will carry regular-season games, pregame and postgame coverage, original programming and team-focused content throughout the season. Additional details, including channel availability, streaming options and carriage agreements with television providers, are expected to be announced before the season begins.

For years, Hurricanes games were televised on FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports South. However, the financial struggles and eventual closure of Main Street Sports Group, the company behind the network, created uncertainty for many NHL teams and their local television partnerships.

By creating its own network, Carolina joins a growing number of professional sports franchises looking to take greater control of local broadcasts.

The approach gives teams more flexibility in how they distribute games and interact with fans while reducing reliance on traditional regional sports networks.

For Hurricanes fans, the biggest benefit could be improved access. Team officials have indicated the goal is to simplify how viewers watch games, whether through cable, satellite or streaming services.

More information about subscriptions and availability will be released in the coming months.

The launch of the new network marks another significant milestone for the franchise as it prepares for the 2026-27 season.

With a new way to deliver games directly to viewers, the Hurricanes hope to strengthen their connection with fans across North Carolina and beyond while adapting to the changing landscape of sports broadcasting.

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