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The Fumble: JAŸ-Z Calls Out Kaepernick, Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs

The Fumble: JAŸ-Z Calls Out Kaepernick, Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs, & More

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Published on July 18, 2026
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The Hip-Hop world celebrated JAŸ-Z and his three-night run at New York’s Yankee Stadium last week, and thanks to his freestyle, the hype has overflowed into sports.

In the freestyle, while pleading his case about not being controlled, he suggests that Colin Kaepernick signed a non-disparagement agreement with the NFL as part of the 2019 settlement he reached after his collusion case.

TMZ has since said that Kaepernick never signed such a document, but The Fumble co-hosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry are questioning why we never hear from Kaepernick if that’s the case.

“If Colin Kaepernick is allowed to speak about his experience in the NFL, right, then why hasn’t Colin Kaepernick spoken about his experiences in the NFL?” asks Rodney. “Like, you were that outspoken. You were that demonstrative. You started a movement. Why would you not continue to vocalize about the fight that so many of us signed up for with you? And I wonder how players who bought in, like Eric Reid and Cam Chancellor, feel about it? Some people were really all in on this movement; it was really beautiful. And then, out of nowhere, it was gone.”

Stefon Diggs may have escaped the assault accusations of his former chef, but he’s now embroiled in another case after a man accused him of sexual assault. Now Cardi B has jumped on social media to defend Diggs, claiming the accuser keeps changing his story.

With all the drama surrounding her relationship with Diggs, Samaria Terry wonders why she’s so quick to have his back, asking, “If you’re beefing with him, why are you getting on social media speaking once again on a lawsuit that is ongoing?”

For this week’s guests, we spoke to former NFL running back Terrance West and Tashera “T” Savage about his experience with Mental Health in the NFL and their new film Thru the Eyes of a Hustler’s Daughter.

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The Fumble: JAŸ-Z Calls Out Kaepernick, Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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