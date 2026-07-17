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RTP 3.0 Launches Live-Work-Play Era for Research Triangle Park

Published on July 17, 2026
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Research Triangle Park is stepping into a new chapter. On July 16, 2026, the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina officially commemorated the adoption of RTP 3.0, a plan that reshapes how one of the state’s biggest economic hubs will grow.

For the first time in the park’s history, property owners can pursue mixed-use development and residential neighborhoods alongside traditional research campuses. The shift moves RTP away from clusters of office buildings toward a denser community with homes, restaurants, shops and entertainment.

RTP spans 7,000 acres and supports more than 55,000 employees across 385-plus companies and national laboratories, making it a major driver of the North Carolina economy. RTP 3.0 is a 50-year vision that took nearly five years of collaboration among companies, universities, local governments, landowners and community stakeholders.

Both Wake and Durham county commissioners approved rezoning to make the RTP development possible, clearing land once reserved only for research and development.

Travis Crayton, vice president of planning for the Research Triangle Foundation, said the park will develop its own identity.

“Much like downtown Durham has its own look and feel and downtown Raleigh does, downtown Cary does, RTP is going to take its own look and feel going forward,” Crayton said. He added that the changes will “provide reasons for folks to come visit us, have recreation experiences, enjoying a nice meal out or hang out at a bar.”

The park will not transform overnight, Crayton noted. “This is a long-range, 50-year vision,” he said.

Scott Levitan, president and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation, framed RTP 3.0 as a way to serve a new generation of workers and families.

“We had to continue to do what we had done well for 65 years, but we also have to be able to attract, excite and enliven the lives and work lives for people who are different three generations later,” Levitan said.

Companies and landowners can now submit applications under the new framework, opening the door to a true live-work-play community.

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