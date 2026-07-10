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Upperman Family Moves Scholarship Endowment to Howard

Upperman Family Moves Scholarship Endowment to Howard University

Published on July 10, 2026
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WASHINGTON, US- APRIL 17: The Frederick Douglass Memorial Hall
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A family that has funded scholarships for African American students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington for nearly 30 years is moving its endowment to Howard University after refusing to change scholarship language to comply with new state policy.

The scholarship honors the late Dr. Leroy W. Upperman, a prominent Wilmington physician. The endowment, valued at roughly $1 million, distributes about $40,000 each year and has supported generations of students.

UNCW told the family that scholarship language referencing African American students would need to be revised to comply with the UNC System’s equality policy, adopted in 2024. University officials said some agreements asked applicants to demonstrate a commitment to specific communities, which they argued could conflict with restrictions on compelled speech under the policy.

Linda Upperman-Smith, Dr. Upperman’s daughter, refused to alter the wording. She said doing so would contradict her father’s wishes.

The family plans to relocate the endowment to Howard University, the historically Black institution where Dr. Upperman completed his medical training. Upperman-Smith said the decision is final.

Students already receiving the Upperman Scholarship will continue to receive funding until they graduate, according to the university. No new recipients will be selected at UNCW.

Eddie Stuart, UNCW vice chancellor for university advancement, said the school has worked with donors to modify scholarship language while honoring their goals. He said the university remains in discussions with the family.

The Upperman family helped establish UNCW’s Upperman African American Cultural Center in the 1990s. The university said the center will not be affected by the scholarship decision and will keep its name.

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