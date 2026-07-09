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Kodak Black Suggests 'KKK' Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

During a recent livestream, the Florida rapper suggested that he, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar should form a rap group. At first, the idea didn’t sound too far-fetched. Three heavyweight artists linking up? Fans have seen crazier collaborations.

Then Yak revealed what he thinks the group should be called: “KKK.” His reasoning? It’s the first initial of all three of their names. Needless to say, the chat wasn’t feeling that one.

Kodak doubled down, claiming he believes both Ye and Kendrick are “woke,” just like him.

“We black jews, we Israelites.”

The comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans questioning what exactly Kodak was trying to get across.

As for Kanye, he may not be too eager to entertain the idea. After years of backlash over his antisemitic remarks, the Chicago rapper has recently made efforts to repair his public image, even taking out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to issue a public apology.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Neither Kanye nor Kendrick has responded to Kodak’s proposal.

See how social media is reacting below.

https://twitter.com/HamasCEO/status/2074675906304483340?s=20

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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