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Charlotte's Heat Wave has done Damage.

Charlotte’s Heat Wave has done Damage

Published on July 8, 2026
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As a dangerous heat wave continues across the Queen City, a Charlotte community center has temporarily closed after losing power, creating additional challenges for residents seeking relief from the extreme temperatures.

City officials say the outage forced the facility to shut its doors while crews work to restore electricity. The closure comes at a time when many Charlotte residents rely on community centers as cooling spaces during periods of excessive heat.

With temperatures and heat index values climbing into the upper 90s and beyond, local leaders are encouraging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and check on elderly neighbors, children and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

Officials say other cooling centers and public facilities remain available for residents needing a safe place to escape the heat while repairs are underway. Duke Energy crews continue working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The City of Charlotte is urging everyone to take heat-related illnesses seriously, reminding the public that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can quickly become dangerous.

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Charlotte’s Heat Wave has done Damage was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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