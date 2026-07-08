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Woman Arrested After Child Dies In Fire From Illegal Fireworks

Woman Arrested After 7-Year-Old Dies In Fire From Illegal Fireworks

Published on July 8, 2026
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A woman has been arrested and charged after an apartment fire on July 4th caused by illegal fireworks that killed a seven-year-old boy and injured two others in Dunn, North Carolina.

The boy who died in the fire was identified as Cashmere Elijah Parker, according to ABC 11. His stepfather is still recovering from fire-related injuries in the hospital.

Dunn police said that Brittany Armstrong, a neighbor, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a Fayetteville hotel and did not turn herself in, according to police.

She made her first court appearance Wednesday morning, July 8, and is being held on a $75,000 secured bond. Her next court hearing is on July 28.

Police also stated that the fireworks that caused the deadly fire on Saturday night are illegal in the state of North Carolina. Law enforcement is still investigating where the fireworks were purchased.

Police Chief Lynn Gay explained the fireworks that caused the fire, and said in a statement, “This cake firework is burning and not properly secured by a professional. Once you light that fuse, you don’t have control anymore. Fireworks go everywhere. One penetrated the window and caused the fire.”

Thirteen people were displaced due to the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

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