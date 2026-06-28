Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Mama Tina Knowles' Cannes Look Has Fans Obsessed

Did Mama Tina Knowles Raid Beyonce’s Closet? The Matriarch Is Rocking A Jean Paul Gaultier Dress In Cannes That We Love

Tina Knowles is living her best life in Cannes and we love that for her.

Published on June 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Connie Orlando Foundation Presents Black Women In Music
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Mama Tina Knowles knows how to keep us laughing – and gagging over a look at the exact same time.

The businesswoman, author and style icon is spending time in the South of France for Cannes Lions, and while she attempted to bless Instagram with one of her signature corny jokes, all we could focus on was the outfit.

Between the Jean Paul Gaultier dress, the body-ody and the stunning backdrop, Tina reminded everybody where Beyonce, Solange, and Blue Ivy get their swag from. Mama Tina showed us what Queen Bey meant when she said, “You know I got this sh*t” from Tina.

Tina hopped on Instagram on Saturday, June 27, and gave us fashion fabulousness, and a little FOMO. Tina Knowles is in Cannes to participate in a conversation titled “Tracing Roots, Crafting Legacy: The Marketing Power of Family History,” with the women’s empowerment group, The Female Quotient. On the panel, Tina discussed storytelling, heritage, and building lasting brands like Cecred.

Mama Tina Knowles Is Serving Looks & Jokes In Cannes

In the post, Tina wore a sheer, long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress featuring swirls of turquoise, yellow, burgundy and chocolate brown. The body-hugging silhouette showed just enough through the mesh fabric while still looking elegant and playful. She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses, a bold gold statement ring, and matching earrings.

While Tina tried to tell one of her signature “corny jokes” about why French people eat snails – spoiler alert it’s because they don’t like fast food— fans couldn’t pay attention.

They were far too distracted by the outfit.

One person wrote, “Hold on, Mama Tina!! Body is bodying!!!” Another added, “Mama you look like a billion dollars!” Even celebrities had to comment. Television personality Bevy Smith joked, “Ain’t nothing corny about that look.” 

Others chimed in with, “Why are you so HOT?” and “I’m gonna tell Bey you’ve been in her closet lol.”

SEE ALSO

Did Mama Tina Knowles Raid Beyonce’s Closet? The Matriarch Is Rocking A Jean Paul Gaultier Dress In Cannes That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
4th of July Fourth of July
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Light Up Your 4th: Best Fireworks & Festivals Across the Triangle

Comments
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

The Funniest Druski Moments from the 2026 BET Awards

Comments
10 Items
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Marvin Snaps On Kanan & Jukebox Makes Her Own Power Move

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Hornets Send Miles Bridges to Suns in Second Major Trade This Week

Comments
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor With The Icon Of The Year Award

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Did Mama Tina Knowles Raid Beyonce’s Closet? The Matriarch Is Rocking A Jean Paul Gaultier Dress In Cannes That We Love

Comments
Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

Blue Ivy & JAY-Z Pop Out At Brooklyn Pop-Up, Fans Debate Whether She Gives Beyoncé Vibes Or The Daddy-Daughter Duo Is Twinning

Comments
11 Items
Music  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

'The Bullying Isn't Necessary!' — Fans Flock To Lizzo’s Defense After Her New Album Flops: 9 Social Media Reactions

Comments
Entertainment  |  imannmilner

Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their ‘R&B’ Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty-Dropping Pandemonium

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close