Capital City Juneteenth Celebration At Dix Park In Raleigh

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Source: Foxy NC staff / Foxy NC staff

Join us for the Capital City Juneteenth Celebration!

The community is invited to an afternoon of reflection and festivity in honor of Juneteenth (June 19th) – the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy entertainment, kids activities, vendors and food at this community celebration presented by the Capital City Juneteenth Committee and City of Raleigh.



2:00 pm Welcome and Prayer

2:10 pm Dignitary Welcome and Speeches

2:20 pm Lift Every Voice & Sing by India Williams

2:25 pm Genealogist Desi Campbell

2:45 pm HBCU Recognition & Line Dancing

3:30 pm Dynamic Diamonds Dance

3:40 pm Earl Ijames, Why We Celebrate

3:50 pm The Ned Hunter Family

4:00 pm Ms. Constance Prince Music

4:45 pm Greater Raleigh Pan-Hellenic Council

5:10 pm Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club

5:25 pm Committee Presentation

5:35 pm Patsy Young Historic Reenactment

6:00 pm Kimberly Michelle, Violinist

6:30 pm Closing Remarks



Vendors include:

7 Cutz Above

BallHERS Choice

Belle’s Better Butter

Clever Casual Creations LLC

Darkness Rising

Dr. M.T. Pope House Museum

Duffy Moons Crafts

GEMTHROPOLOGY

GlassAct96

Hunter Family Tents

Lavish Soap Box

Mona’s Ark

Motherland Authentic LLC

NAACP Raleigh-Apex Branch

NC Courage

Paint Savvy

Piipe Flowers

Radio One

Raleigh Rockers

Social Psychology, Anti-Racism, and Culture Lab (SPARCL) at Duke University’s Psychology and Neuroscience Department

Syneos Health Black Employee Resource Group

Vire Jewelry

Wake County Board of Elections

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital