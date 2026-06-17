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Capital City Juneteenth Celebration At Dix Park In Raleigh

Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, family activities, vendors, and food at this community celebration.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Juneteenth Festival
Source: Foxy NC staff / Foxy NC staff

Join us for the Capital City Juneteenth Celebration!

The community is invited to an afternoon of reflection and festivity in honor of Juneteenth (June 19th) – the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.  

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy entertainment, kids activities, vendors and food at this community celebration presented by the Capital City Juneteenth Committee and City of Raleigh.


2:00 pm   Welcome and Prayer
2:10 pm   Dignitary Welcome and Speeches
2:20 pm   Lift Every Voice & Sing by India Williams
2:25 pm   Genealogist Desi Campbell
2:45 pm   HBCU Recognition & Line Dancing
3:30 pm   Dynamic Diamonds Dance 
3:40 pm   Earl Ijames, Why We Celebrate
3:50 pm   The Ned Hunter Family
4:00 pm   Ms. Constance Prince Music
4:45 pm   Greater Raleigh Pan-Hellenic Council
5:10 pm   Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club
5:25 pm   Committee Presentation
5:35 pm   Patsy Young Historic Reenactment
6:00 pm   Kimberly Michelle, Violinist
6:30 pm   Closing Remarks
 

Vendors include:

7 Cutz Above
BallHERS Choice
Belle’s Better Butter
Clever Casual Creations LLC
Darkness Rising
Dr. M.T. Pope House Museum
Duffy Moons Crafts
GEMTHROPOLOGY
GlassAct96
Hunter Family Tents
Lavish Soap Box
Mona’s Ark
Motherland Authentic LLC
NAACP Raleigh-Apex Branch
NC Courage
Paint Savvy
Piipe Flowers
Radio One
Raleigh Rockers
Social Psychology, Anti-Racism, and Culture Lab (SPARCL) at Duke University’s Psychology and Neuroscience Department
Syneos Health Black Employee Resource Group 
Vire Jewelry
Wake County Board of Elections

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital
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