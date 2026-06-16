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Charlotte's Neighborhood Theatre Changing things Up

Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre Changing things Up

Published on June 16, 2026
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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of Charlotte’s most iconic live music destinations is hitting pause this summer. The Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa announced it will temporarily close for approximately eight weeks beginning in June as the venue undergoes extensive renovations and upgrades.

According to venue officials, the closure will allow crews to complete a comprehensive transformation of the longtime concert hall, which has served as a cornerstone of Charlotte’s live music scene for nearly three decades. While details on every upgrade have not been released, management says the improvements are designed to enhance the overall experience for artists and fans alike.

The good news for music lovers: the venue is expected to reopen in August, with several concerts already listed on its upcoming calendar. Scheduled performances include nationally touring acts throughout August and beyond.

Located in the heart of NoDa, the theater has been a cultural hub since being converted from a historic movie theater into a live music venue in 1997. Supporters say the renovations will help ensure the venue remains a staple of Charlotte’s entertainment scene for years to come.

Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre Changing things Up was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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