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Tank and the Bangas Celebrate Juneteenth in Carrborro

Published on June 16, 2026
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Tank, the magnetic frontwoman of Grammy-winning collective Tank and the Bangas, is bringing her tour to the Triangle for a Juneteenth show that promises soul, poetry, and pure celebration.

The group performs Saturday, June 20, at Cat’s Cradle Backyard in Carrboro, North Carolina.

For Tank, the date marks more than another stop on a packed tour that kicked off May 2. It’s a homecoming of sorts.

“We’ve been traveling there for years now, and I just feel like we’ve built such a beautiful family base,” she told Mir.I.Am. during a recent conversation on Foxy 107/104.

North Carolina ranks among her favorite crowds, second only to Detroit, where fans nearly refused to let her leave the stage.

“They were singing so loud they literally made me come back on,” she said.

The energy reminded her of a truth she lives by: “Sometimes the smaller the club, the bigger the party.”

The Carrboro show arrives roughly a month after the release of “The Last Balloon,” the final chapter of the group’s album trilogy. Closing that story has been deeply meaningful for Tank, who measures her journey by the work she can hold in her hands.

“The albums feel like milestones — they let me see my change, my transformation,” she said.

That growth has come with pressure. Fans always want to know what comes next.

Tank waves it off with a laugh and a boundary: “Don’t be rushing my growth.”

Fans heading to Cat’s Cradle can expect something layered and intimate.

“We’re gonna have some special poetry friends up there,” Tank teased, hinting at additions to the set that lean into the spoken-word roots that shaped the band’s identity.

Off stage, Tank stays refreshingly grounded — no security, no distance, just presence. “Everybody’s special, everybody unique in their own right,” she said. “We all add into the pot.”

As for why fans should show up on Juneteenth weekend? Tank didn’t hesitate.

“We are the best live band in the world, period.”

The celebration starts Saturday. Carrboro, get ready.

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