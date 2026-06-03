Listen Live
Close
News

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Diddy's legal troubles may not be over just yet.

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another allegation as a former publicist claims the music mogul sexually battered him on two occasions. While no charges have been filed, authorities are reportedly reviewing the claims.

As reported by USA Today, music producer and former publicist Jonathan Hay has come forward with allegations against Combs, claiming incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021. Hay has publicly identified himself as the accuser and says he recently filed a police report regarding the alleged encounters.

According to TMZ, Hay’s relationship with Combs stemmed from work involving Christopher “C.J.” Wallace, the son of the late Notorious B.I.G. Hay claims his involvement with projects connected to Wallace eventually brought him into contact with the Bad Boy founder, leading to the incidents detailed in his complaint.

TMZ reports that Hay filed a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and that the matter has since been referred to prosecutors for review. Authorities are reportedly examining the allegations to determine whether any further action is warranted. At this time, Combs has not been charged in connection with Hay’s allegations. The claims remain allegations, and investigators are still reviewing the matter.

The latest development comes as Combs continues to face scrutiny stemming from a growing list of legal battles and accusations that have followed him over the last several years. However, this case remains in its early stages, with no criminal charges announced and no indication from prosecutors on whether the review will move forward.

For now, the allegations are under review, and it remains to be seen whether the investigation leads to any additional legal action. Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The Bad Boy Records founder was also fined $500,000 and will have five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. His legal team has signaled plans to appeal the conviction.

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Elderly
Health  |  Karen Clark

Library to Host Program on the Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Comments
Black Music Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

How Michael Jackson Blurred Color Lines on MTV With ‘Billie Jean’

Comments
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Michael Jackson Performances That Shifted Culture

Comments
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

Bill Cosby Ordered To Pay Nearly $60M In Damages, But Does He Actually Have It?

Comments
17 Items
Beauty  |  Keenan Higgins

HUE Affair NYC 2026 Made For A Black Haircare Oasis [RECAP]

Comments
Entertainment  |  Charlene Masona

Chloe Bailey Reveals How The Thriller ‘Strung’ Challenged Her Acting Skills: ‘I Was Stretched’

Comments
Entertainment  |  D.L. Chandler

OVO Mal of New Rory & Mal Says He’ll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z

Comments
30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Comments
Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

‘Belle Collective’ Exclusive Clip: Kerri Clashes With ‘Messy’ Marie Over An Influencer Event–‘Is This High School?!’

Comments
Music  |  paige.boyd

Key Glock is in a Different Headspace – And “Project X” is Proof

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close