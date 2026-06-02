Triangle Celebrates the Class of 2026: Your Complete Graduation Guide

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Cap and gown season is here. Thousands of students across the Triangle are crossing the stage this month, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next.

From Durham to Chatham County, families are filling arenas, gymnasiums, and convention centers to cheer on the Class of 2026.

Here is everything you need to know about graduation ceremonies across the region, organized by school district.

Durham Public Schools

DPS graduations run June 10–12, with several ceremonies held at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Wednesday, June 10

9:00 a.m. — Lakeview High School, at Lakeview

12:00 p.m. — Durham Performance Learning Center, Holton PLC

3:00 p.m. — Ignite! Online Academy, Hillside High School

6:00 p.m. — The School for Creative Studies, Hillside High School

Thursday, June 11 (Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke Campus)

9:00 a.m. — Southern School of Energy & Sustainability

1:00 p.m. — Northern High School

5:00 p.m. — Durham School of Arts

Friday, June 12 (Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke Campus)

9:00 a.m. — Hillside High School

1:00 p.m. — Riverside High School

5:00 p.m. — Jordan High School

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

CHCCS ceremonies are held at the Dean E. Smith Center on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, with one exception.

What to know before you go:

Tickets are required for entry. Check with your student’s school for the number of guest tickets allowed.

for entry. Check with your student’s school for the number of guest tickets allowed. Parking is available in the Dean E. Smith Center lots.

is available in the Dean E. Smith Center lots. Handicap seating is available — see a Smith Center employee for parking and seating assistance.

is available — see a Smith Center employee for parking and seating assistance. Clear bag policy is strictly enforced for all attendees.

Friday, June 12

6:00 p.m. — Phoenix Academy High School, PAHS gymnasium

Saturday, June 13 (Dean E. Smith Center)

9:00 a.m. — Carrboro High School

12:30 p.m. — East Chapel Hill High School

4:00 p.m. — Chapel Hill High School

Orange County Schools

Orange County holds two graduation ceremonies and one partnership ceremony, both at the Dean E. Smith Center on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Thursday, June 11

10:00 a.m. — Partnership Academy, Cedar Ridge High School

Friday, June 12 (Dean E. Smith Center)

10:00 a.m. — Cedar Ridge High School

1:00 p.m. — Orange High School

Chatham County Schools

Chatham County kicked off the region’s graduation season early, with ceremonies beginning June 2. Note that Chatham Early College held its ceremony on Thursday, May 21.

Tuesday, June 2

6:00 p.m. — One Academy

Wednesday, June 3

7:00 p.m. — Northwood High School

Thursday, June 4

6:00 p.m. — Seaforth High School

Friday, June 5

7:00 p.m. — Chatham Central High School

Saturday, June 6

10:00 a.m. — Jordan-Matthews High School

Wake County Schools

Wake County ceremonies stretch across several days and are primarily held at the Raleigh Convention Center, with select schools at other venues.

Monday, June 8

2:00 p.m. — Project SEARCH, Embassy Suites, Cary

Thursday, June 11

8:00 a.m. — Enloe Magnet High, Raleigh Convention Center

10:00 a.m. — Broughton Magnet High, Holliday Gymnasium

12:00 p.m. — Garner Magnet High, Raleigh Convention Center

4:00 p.m. — Millbrook Magnet High, Raleigh Convention Center

8:00 p.m. — Apex Friendship High, Raleigh Convention Center

Friday, June 12

8:00 a.m. — Rolesville High, Raleigh Convention Center

10:00 a.m. — Phillips High School, Meymandi Hall (Livestream available)

12:00 p.m. — Green Hope High, Raleigh Convention Center

2:00 p.m. — Crossroads FLEX High, Meymandi Hall (Livestream available)

4:00 p.m. — Leesville Road High, Raleigh Convention Center

6:00 p.m. — SCORE Academy, Memorial Auditorium (Livestream available)

8:00 p.m. — Willow Spring High, Raleigh Convention Center

Saturday, June 13

8:00 a.m. — Wakefield High, Raleigh Convention Center

12:00 p.m. — East Wake Magnet High, Raleigh Convention Center

4:00 p.m. — Middle Creek High, Raleigh Convention Center

8:00 p.m. — Holly Springs High School, Raleigh Convention Center

Sunday, June 14

2:00 p.m. — Cary High, Raleigh Convention Center

6:00 p.m. — Green Level High

Triangle Celebrates the Class of 2026: Your Complete Graduation Guide was originally published on thelightnc.com