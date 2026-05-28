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Meta Rolls Out Subscription Perks

Meta launches Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp subscriptions, with more to come, including AI plans

Published on May 28, 2026
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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Meta has introduced new subscription services for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp users, offering additional features for creators and power users. The company is testing AI-focused subscription packages under the “Meta One” initiative, combining premium services into a single ecosystem. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus subscriptions will cost around $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus is expected to be $2.99 per month in international markets. The new plans include features like profile customisation tools, animated reactions, and extended Stories, catering to highly engaged users and creators. WhatsApp Plus focuses on messaging personalisation with custom themes, premium stickers, and expanded chat customisation options.

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/meta-launches-subscription-push-ease-093927285.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9hcHAudG9waWNwdWxzZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAADkcB55qI-Y23GP1JoCHGbjog9T10svGoECY20sAe_gCeAwNoyApvpYXfGtNAmxL2rgr_9_PAddpfalOVr4dCP4hZiAGBHdwTqUGh1ynQvcKy5MoGfSeiQQwnxSYr5-jmQPQ0qeXkEjoLQfk4J2oWDs5uap-cqydI0vFby8SkfOl

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Meta Rolls Out Subscription Perks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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