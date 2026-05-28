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Eric Roberson Brings Soul and Spontaneous Hits to Wake Forest

Published on May 28, 2026
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Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Eric Roberson is returning to his North Carolina roots.

The independent R&B pioneer talked with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, where he shared his excitement about performing in the Triangle area.

This Saturday, he takes the stage at the Renaissance Center in Wake Forest for a highly anticipated double-feature event.

Roberson holds a deep connection to North Carolina, as much of his family resides in the area.

“I always love coming back,” he told Clark, noting that many relatives will be in the audience to celebrate and enjoy the music together.

This strong sense of family and community empowers his performances, bringing a unique warmth and inclusive energy to the stage.

Fans have two chances to catch his soulful set this Saturday, with performances scheduled for 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM.

If you cannot decide which time works best, Roberson assures fans that both sets will deliver a phenomenal, culturally connected experience.

“Each one’s going to be different. Each one will be fun filled… still jam packed. So come to the early one or the late one. You’ll have a good time,” Roberson shared.

He approaches every performance with an open heart, prioritizing a genuine connection with his listeners.

His overarching goal for the night is “being in the same key that the audience needs us to be in.” Known for his brilliant improvisational style, Roberson actively involves the crowd in his creative process.

He pulls inspiration directly from the diverse energy in the room, meaning attendees at the Renaissance Center will witness something entirely unique. He promised the dual shows will provide “two opportunities to make up two songs at least, if not more.”

Join our community this weekend to experience exceptional music and witness a master class in live storytelling. Secure your tickets for the 5:00 PM or 8:30 PM show, and prepare for an unforgettable evening.

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