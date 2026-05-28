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Jason Williams Explains What Would Bring Him Back To Florida

Jason Williams Reveals What Would Bring Him Back To University of Florida's Campus Following Softball Game Drama

"The only time I'll step on Gainesville's campus again is if my daughter plays softball there again," Williams, aka White Chocolate, said.

Published on May 28, 2026
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  • Don't expect to see former NBA superstar and member of the Florida Gators men's college basketball in 1997-98 under Billy Donovan, Jason Williams, on the University of Florida campus anytime soon, except if his daughter has to play at the university.
  • Williams, who was best known for his electric play on the basketball court was in the news lately following the Gainesville Super Regional that saw his daughter, Mia Williams, and No. 11 Texas Tech win. Mia Williams transferred from Florida to Texas this past offseason.
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Icon Sportswire / Jason Williams

Florida Gators legend Jason Williams has revealed what would bring him back to his alma mater following the softball-game drama involving his daughter.

Don’t expect to see former NBA superstar and member of the Florida Gators men’s college basketball in 1997-98 under Billy Donovan, Jason Williams, on the University of Florida campus anytime soon, except if his daughter has to play at the university.

Williams shared the news during an interview with Barstool Sports’ Wake Up Barstool on Tuesday.

“The only time I’ll step on Gainesville’s campus again is if my daughter plays softball there again,” Williams, aka White Chocolate, said.

Williams, who was best known for his electric play on the basketball court was in the news lately following the Gainesville Super Regional that saw his daughter, Mia Williams, and No. 11 Texas Tech win. Mia Williams transferred from Florida to Texas this past offseason.

When Wake Up Barstool’s Katz described Williams as a Florida legend, Williams made sure to add “was.” In a video shared on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, Williams detailed him and his family’s experience at Florida when his daughter’s Red Raiders played the Gators.

In the video, he claims the Gators team refused to shake hands following their loss, and fans threw “objects and (expletive) like that” at his daughter in the stands, but said he and family declined to press charges.

When asked in a follow-up question if there is a chance that his younger daughter, Nina, will be recruited by Florida, Williams said, “whatever NIL money she got from the University of Florida, I’d ask you to double it, so she can stay the hell away from there, bro.”

Damn.

W

Jason Williams Reveals What Would Bring Him Back To University of Florida's Campus Following Softball Game Drama was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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