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Packers' Josh Jacobs Arrested & Released On Domestic Violence Charges

Packers' Josh Jacobs Released From Jail After Domestic Violence Allegations

Green Bay says it is monitoring the legal situation after the star running back was jailed without bond following a series of domestic violence-related allegations.

Published on May 27, 2026
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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been arrested on multiple domestic violence-related charges stemming from an alleged incident in Wisconsin. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and the NFL star is currently being held without bond at the Brown County jail.

According to ESPN, Jacobs was booked on charges that include battery connected to domestic abuse and criminal damage to property, domestic abuse disorderly conduct involving strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim. Jail records show that the strangulation and suffocation charge is classified as a felony, while the remaining charges are misdemeanors.

Law enforcement officials have not released many details surrounding the alleged incident. Michael Renkas, chief of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, confirmed that officers responded to a disturbance involving Jacobs last week.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” Renkas said in a statement.

Attorneys representing Jacobs strongly denied the accusations against the former All-Pro running back and urged the public not to rush to judgment while the case develops.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

He’s since been released from custody, and his legal team says that the charges haven’t been filed.

“We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” the statement reads. “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

The Green Bay Packers also acknowledged the situation but declined to elaborate due to the pending legal matter.

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the team said in a statement.

Jacobs is entering his third season in Green Bay after previously starring with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022. Last season, Jacobs rushed for 1,211 yards and scored 14 touchdowns across 15 games, remaining one of the Packers’ top offensive weapons.

The arrest comes as Green Bay opened organized team activities this week, with head coach Matt LaFleur scheduled to address reporters on Wednesday.

The alleged victim hasn’t been named. But social media is jumping to conclusions because, as recently as January, he was reportedly dating influencer Ash Kaashh. However, that is still a baseless claim.

See social media’s reactions below.

Packers' Josh Jacobs Released From Jail After Domestic Violence Allegations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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