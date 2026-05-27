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Donald Trump Plans To Attend NY Knicks' NBA Finals Game At MSG, Fans Already Booing Him

Donald Trump To Attend NY Knicks’ NBA Finals Game At MSG, Fans Already Booing Him

Donald Trump revealed he plans on attending a NBA Finals game in support of the New York Knicks.

Published on May 27, 2026
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New York Knicks fan Donald Trump (L) sits in the f
JEFF HAYNES

The New York Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time this century, and just about anyone from the five boroughs is ecstatic and would love a chance to watch a game at Madison Square Garden—even the president.

Donald Trump, a Queens native, was the subject of rumors about possibly attending the Finals, which begin next week on June 3.

During a recent press conference, he was asked if he plans on attending a game when he revealed he was scheduled to go to tonight’s game, “but they closed it out very quickly,” referring to there being no need for a Game 5 because the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept.

He then name-dropped the team’s owner (who also owns MSG and the New York Rangers), James Dolan

“Jim Dolan is a great guy; he owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden,” Trump said. “He’s having a good year. Boy, what a team. They win all their games; they really have some great players.”

He reveals that Dolan and “numerous other people” have invited him, and he plans to go.

“Great to see it,” Trump said of the Knicks’ success. “The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years.”

The New York Knicks have had a terrible couple of decades, haven’t been in the NBA Finals since 1999, and have had little playoff success otherwise.

But the tides began to turn in 2023 when they acquired now captain Jalen Brunson and then built around him with other pieces like Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and fellow Nova Knicks Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

Last year, they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were eliminated by rivals the Indiana Pacers. This year, they built on that success, and since going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, they swept the Philadelphia Sixers, the Cavs, and now await a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder.

For better or worse, now they’ll have another fan in Trump rooting for them. He’s received boos at sporting events before, and he’ll likely get a mixed reaction from the brash New York crowd, too.

See social media’s reaction to Trump hopping onto the Knicks bandwagon below.

Donald Trump To Attend NY Knicks’ NBA Finals Game At MSG, Fans Already Booing Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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