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Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Girls Trip In Thailand

Girls Trip! Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Trip To Thailand With Other Reality TV Faves, Todd Tucker Sends Well Wishes

Kandi Burruss is single, 50 and living fabulous in Thailand with a few reality TV favs while her ex-husband Todd sends birthday wishes her way.

Published on May 23, 2026
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Kandi Burruss attends The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026
Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Kandi Burruss is back outside and living fabulously for her 50th birthday.

For her second 25th birthday, Kandi brought together her girls—including Shamea Morton, Toya Johnson, Monyetta Shaw, Carmon Cambrice, and Ami McClure-for a luxury trip to Thailand.

The artist and businesswoman has been celebrating her milestone in style, first with a VIP experience and private travel for the entire group and then with a crazy penthouse at the Four Seasons Thailand.

The ladies also treated themselves to a dining experience at Cafe Dior before spending a couple cute coins on the brand’s high-end items.

RHOA fans have also loved the Kandi and Shamea connection, with many commenting on how Shamea seems to be surrounded by a far better support system within Kandi’s circle of friends.

After a few days in Bangkok, the ladies brought their Georgia peaches to Phuket where they had a bikini-clad resort day complete with a poolside turnup. The ladies seem to truly be living it up.

Though Kandi made sure to let people know that this was her first birthday as a single woman in more than a decade, her ex-husband, Todd Tucker, took to the internet to send her well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday @kandi wow the big 50! Welcome to the club,” he said in a post of Kandi. “I wish you good health, wealth, peace and happiness. Have fun! Turn up! Fuck it have a drink lol! Live this shit we only get to do it once! Happy Birthday!”

Fans flooded his comments with everything from praises on his ability to still send love her way to accusations of pouring salt into her wounds. Kandi’s latest interview about their divorce brought her to tears, leaving many of her fans to think that Tucker’s birthday wishes may not have been well-received by the Xscape singer.

“Please let this lady heal in peace. @kandi just did an interview in tears,” one commenter said. “Keep ya happy bdays for now. Try again in 2028. You wanted to be free so fly!! Stop reaching back.”

Todd also took time out to wish Kandi a Happy Mother’s Day and publicly thanked her for being “an amazing mother,” despite many claims to the contrary in the early aughts amid their divorce proceedings. Perhaps he’s trying to bury the hatchet for now.

Nonetheless, Kandi seems to be feeling good and enjoying her birthday as a single woman! We love to see it.

Girls Trip! Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Trip To Thailand With Other Reality TV Faves, Todd Tucker Sends Well Wishes was originally published on bossip.com

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