Barack And Michelle Celebrate Music That Inspired The Civil Rights Movement

In honor of Black History Month, the next “In Performance at the White House” special will celebrate the music that inspired the struggle for American civil rights during the 1950s and 60s.

President and Mrs. Obama will host “A Celebration of Music from the Civil Rights Movement,” a concert to be held in the White House East Room on Feb. 10 for broadcast the following night at 8 p.m. ET.

The hour-long music special will include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Seal, Smokey Robinson and the Blind Boys of Alabama, PBS revealed Thursday. A complete talent line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

