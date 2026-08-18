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Cardi B Says Offset Had Affair With Bia's Friend

Cardi B Declares War On Bia Over Cheating Rumors — Then Claims Offset Slept With Her Friend During Their Marriage

Fans thought Bardi might have cooled off after taking shots at the Boston MC on “Pretty & Petty,” but she has more to say about Bia as their ongoing feud continues.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Two images of a woman performing on stage. In the first, she wears a pink bodysuit and has long gray hair. In the second, she wears a red and white patterned outfit and is singing into a microphone.
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Cardi B has more to say about Bia as their ongoing feud continues.

Fans thought Bardi might have cooled off after taking shots at the Boston MC on “Pretty & Petty,” where she delivered a direct jab at Bia’s catalog.

“Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head, boaw, you’re dead.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Be Careful!’ — Cardi B & Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Share Dinner In Venice, As His Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Abuse, Cheating, & More

However, Cardi had more to get off her chest during a recent X Spaces rant, taking aim at Bia’s image and career.

“There’s b*tches that think that they could rap, they got a certain type of look or they dress a certain type of way that I like. You don’t have nothing. There’s nothing about you that I want to be like, look like, you don’t inspire me for shit, b*tch.”

In the same breath, Cardi named several women who do inspire her, including, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Madonna.

Cardi then brought up an alleged conversation involving Bia and one of her ex-husband, Offset’s friends. According to the Bodak Yellow rapper, Bia allegedly claimed she was cheating on her then-husband, something she strongly denied.

“Let’s talk about how months later, your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friends that I was cheating on him. And I was like, ‘Yo, where the f*ck that sh*t came from?’ Mind you, when you said that sh*t, I never I never flirted with a n*gga. I never kissed a n**gga. I never had a DM with a n*gga. One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was f*cking with nobody. Not even in the industry, even in the streets.”

Cardi then made another serious allegation, claiming she later learned that one of Bia’s friends was involved with Offset during their marriage.

“Come to find out though, I kind of also see why. ‘Cause my ex-husband was f*cking on one of your f*cking dirty ass f*cking friends.”

This beef will not be ending anytime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ki Ki, That Man Drawls Right To His Ankles!’ Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With Fine Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye — See Fans’ Funny Reactions

Cardi B Declares War On Bia Over Cheating Rumors — Then Claims Offset Slept With Her Friend During Their Marriage was originally published on madamenoire.com

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