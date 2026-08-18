Cardi B Declares War On Bia Over Cheating Rumors — Then Claims Offset Slept With Her Friend During Their Marriage

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However, Cardi had more to get off her chest during a recent X Spaces rant, taking aim at Bia’s image and career. “There’s b*tches that think that they could rap, they got a certain type of look or they dress a certain type of way that I like. You don’t have nothing. There’s nothing about you that I want to be like, look like, you don’t inspire me for shit, b*tch.” In the same breath, Cardi named several women who do inspire her, including, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Madonna. Cardi then brought up an alleged conversation involving Bia and one of her ex-husband, Offset’s friends. According to the Bodak Yellow rapper, Bia allegedly claimed she was cheating on her then-husband, something she strongly denied.