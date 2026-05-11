Local Organizations Join Forces for Durham Hunger Day

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Durham residents are invited to come together for Durham Hunger Day, a community celebration focused on nourishing our neighbors on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street.

Now in its fifth year, this annual gathering, originally launched in connection with World Hunger Day, has grown into a Durham tradition dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity and uplifting the incredible work being done to strengthen our local food system.

This year’s theme, “Nourishing Neighbors,” highlights the many ways food brings people together through culture, community, and care. The event is free and open to all, offering music, arts, family activities, food trucks, giveaways, free snacks, a bounce house, and more.

Durham Hunger Day is the vision and collaborative effort of numerous committed community organizations and Durham County Government. As part of the event, attendees are encouraged to support one another by contributing to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund, which helps ensure that all community members can access a meal during the celebration.

“Durham Hunger Day is an opportunity to honor the remarkable work happening across Durham to support neighbors facing food insecurity. Each year, our community looks forward to this joyful event as a chance to share good food, reconnect, and learn about vital local resources,” said Raina Goldstein Bunnag, Durham County Food Security Coordinator.

For more information about Durham Hunger Day, including opportunities to contribute or volunteer, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/durhamhungerday or contact Raina Goldstein Bunnag at rbunnag@dconc.gov or 919-560-9228.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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