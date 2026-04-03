Dr. Ian Smith Discusses New Podcast ‘Black Health Unfiltered’

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Source: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Dr. Ian Smith, renowned author and health advocate, recently joined Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss his latest venture, the podcast Black Health Unfiltered.

The podcast, which launched this week, aims to address health disparities in the African American community with candid conversations and actionable advice.

“I really wanted to put together a podcast that was by us, about us, and for us,” Smith explained. “Black Health Unfiltered is a podcast for African Americans addressing all of the various health issues that we face.”

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Smith emphasized the importance of cultural sensitivity in healthcare, noting that Black patients often experience better outcomes when treated by Black physicians. “It’s not because Black physicians are necessarily smarter,” he said. “It’s because Black physicians have a cultural sensitivity to the problems of Black patients. That results in a better level of trust and a better outcome.”

The podcast’s first episode features Dr. Michelle Henry, a dermatologist and medical contributor to the Today show, discussing skincare tailored to Black individuals. “Every episode is going to attack a specific issue,” Smith said. “One of my major goals is for people to leave each episode with marching orders—this is what you can do.”

Smith also highlighted the systemic racism in medicine and the need for trusted sources of information. “We need a source that understands our history and culture and can talk to us in a way others cannot,” he said.

Black Health Unfiltered is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Meno Lion Media app. Smith hopes the podcast will “save lives and lengthen lives” by empowering listeners with knowledge and resources.