Nana Morrison’s Celebrates One Year of Soul Food in Cary

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Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Nana Morrison’s Soul Food is celebrating a milestone in the Triangle.

After moving beyond its Charlotte beginnings, the family-owned eatery has now completed its first year in Cary, bringing authentic Southern cuisine and a sense of community to the area.

To commemorate the anniversary, Hank Morrison, son of the founders, spoke with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3 about the restaurant’s journey and its growing relationship with local residents. Foxy 107.1/104.3 will continue the celebration with a live broadcast and gift card giveaways at the Cary location from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Morrison highlighted how the Triangle community has embraced the family’s passion for good food and connection.

“They’ve treated us well,” he said. “We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten from all the customers, new and old. We greatly appreciate everyone from Cary and the Raleigh and Durham area for coming out, supporting.”

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Known for staples like fried chicken and mac and cheese, Nana Morrison’s also features flavorful dishes such as curry chicken and ribs.

Morrison suggests, “On a normal day, I’d probably go with fried chicken, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes. Some days when I feel like spicing it up, I might switch the meat out for some curry chicken.” He recommends guests try curry chicken if they like spice and notes, “There’s nothing at all wrong with ribs as well.”

The restaurant offers guests the chance to sample menu items before deciding, ensuring everyone gets a taste of what makes Nana Morrison’s unique. While there are no plans for immediate expansion, the family is committed to building deeper roots in the Cary community and continuing to empower and celebrate the diverse voices it serves.

Join the anniversary festivities and experience the taste and connection Nana Morrison’s Soul Food brings to the Triangle.