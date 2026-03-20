Sheryl Underwood Brings Laughs & Unity to Raleigh Improv

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Sheryl Underwood is bringing her bold comedy and a powerful message of community unity to the Triangle.

Ahead of her weekend performances at the Raleigh Improv, the acclaimed comedian and TV host sat down with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss her “I Need a Job Tour,” her passion for HBCUs, and her unwavering love for local radio.

Underwood takes the stage for one show Friday night and two shows Saturday. Recognizing the economic challenges many face, she partnered with Clark to offer a two-for-one ticket deal for listeners.

“That’s why my tour is called the I Need a Job Tour,” Underwood said. “Because like most Americans, we need jobs.” She specifically invited unpaid TSA workers to use the discount, noting they need a chance to laugh.

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Beyond the jokes, Underwood remains deeply committed to empowering Black communities and celebrating diversity. As the former international president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., she proudly shouted out the Divine Nine and local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members gathering in Raleigh.

She also revealed an inspiring new initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Partnering with schools like Johnson C. Smith University, where she holds an honorary doctorate, Underwood plans to bring live theater to campuses.

She will license her original gospel plays to HBCUs so students can produce them and generate revenue.

Underwood also emphasized her deep respect for radio, calling it the “soundtrack of your life.” She firmly believes local broadcasters connect communities better than social media alone. To build on this, she announced plans for “Sheryl Underwood’s Great American Talent Search.”

This nationwide variety competition will partner with local radio stations to discover diverse talent across all genres, offering cash prizes and career opportunities.

“Let’s put people to work in a way that they can feel like they can make it,” she explained.

While her comedy remains unfiltered, her underlying mission is spiritual nourishment and cultural empowerment. She wants audiences to leave her shows feeling uplifted and connected.