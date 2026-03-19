TSA Staffing Shortages Threaten Travel at RDU Amid Spring Break Surge

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Spring break travel is surging, but staffing shortages at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) are raising concerns about delays and disruptions.

Nearly half a dozen Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at RDU have submitted their resignations, with more departures expected in the coming weeks, according to sources.

The staffing crisis stems from a partial federal government shutdown that has left TSA agents working without pay for over a month. Nationwide, more than 300 TSA agents have resigned, and callout rates have reached record highs, with 10% of agents absent on a single day last week.

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While RDU officials report that operations remain normal, travelers are already feeling the ripple effects. Long lines and delays have been reported at airports across the country, including Houston’s Hobby Airport and New Orleans International, where security lines have stretched far beyond checkpoints. Some passengers, like North Carolina Central University student Moe Johnson, have resorted to renting cars to avoid flight disruptions.

Mac Johnson, a representative for TSA officers in North Carolina, warned that RDU could soon face similar challenges. “Due to people not getting paid and employees not having funds to buy gas to come to work, I think you’ll see it at RDU in the next two to three weeks,” he said to ABC 11.

The situation has sparked safety concerns, with Johnson noting that staffing shortages could expose vulnerabilities to potential security threats. Meanwhile, airline CEOs and union leaders are urging Congress to resolve the funding impasse and ensure TSA workers are compensated.

For now, travelers are advised to arrive early and prepare for potential delays. Community efforts, including food and diaper banks for TSA workers, are underway at RDU to support affected employees.

TSA Staffing Shortages Threaten Travel at RDU Amid Spring Break Surge was originally published on thelightnc.com