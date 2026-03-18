7 Times Rappers Made Islamic References In Their Music

Source: Ice Cube: Truth 2 Power Tour – Atlanta, GA/”Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + / Getty

We’re in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims around the world seek clarity, discipline, and spiritual alignment.

Hip-Hop fans have long celebrated their favorite rappers, and many of those artists have openly embraced Islam. MCs like Mom Def, Lupe Fiasco, and Ice Cube have all balanced their careers with their faith, often weaving those beliefs into their lyrics and public personas.

That influence continues with a younger generation as well. Lil Durk has been vocal about his faith, even naming a song “Alhamdulilah,” which translates to “all praise is due to Allah.” Throughout his catalog, he’s made multiple references to Islam, showing how spirituality remains present in modern Hip-Hop.

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During a conversation with Goldmouf, he spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about his personal journey in Islam and offered advice to younger artists trying to grow in their faith:

“My advice to the young would be put the deen (faith) first, don’t put the money first, don’t put the women first, the materialistic things, put the deen of Islam first. Once you put Allah first, everything else will fall in place, because Allah ain’t gon’ let you miss no opportunities that would gain you access to heaven.”

Reec, a radio personality for Majic 107.5/97.5, also shared with Hip-Hop Wired the first time he noticed Islamic references in rap, recalling a record from Beanie Sigel and Freeway:

“The first time I ever heard it in music was when I heard a song with Beanie Sigel and Freeway. They were going back and forth. I heard Beans say, ‘I’m still praying I’m still in Jummah, astaghfirullah. I heard him say different things in the song and referencing the religion, and that was the first time I actually ever heard it.”

Check out the full list of times rappers have made Islamic references in their music below.