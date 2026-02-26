Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo This Saturday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) will host the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo Saturday, Feb. 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Area minority and women-owned businesses are invited to participate in the expo designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in our community.

According to a 2025 Census Bureau report, of all US businesses, three percent are Black-owned, eight percent are Hispanic-owned, and 40 percent are women-owned. The HRC’s Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo is designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in the Wake Forest community.

The 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo will bring enterprising professionals together from the Wake Forest community to network and showcase their products and services.

Food Trucks

A variety of food trucks will be onsite.

2026 Participating Businesses

A special thanks to the following businesses scheduled to participate in the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo:

Angie Creations ARTS Wake Forest Blooming Baby 4D Cake Kernels Chezliz Coach Val’s Endurance Coaching and Personal Training Code Blue Resources Dandelion Learning Collaborative Deidre Martin Real Estate Divine Holistic Wellness Gaston Leadership Coaching Glorious Crown Hair Salon Graffiti Panda Jubilation Spa LANGUAGE EXPRESS Drop-in Child Care Little Book Big Lesson Love Latches Lactation & Perinatal Wellness Mapp To Fitness Mes Papillons Foundation Nicole Yvette Signature Events Patina Novum Design Studio Prismatic Fragments QuintesScential Candles Recreate Yourself Rowing Ducks SBA Services Simply Chic by Freda Sips and Scoops Society Styled by Jasmine Boutique That’s Good Chocolate! The Raw Edition Candle Co. Wake Forest Academy of Fine Arts Wake Up Nutrition Whimzy Confections Wisdom Senior Care Yolanda L Taylor Law Firm

