Max Zolotukhin



As colder weather settles back over the Charlotte area, some residents say the cost of staying warm is climbing fast. According to WCNC Charlotte, customers of Piedmont Natural Gas said their latest bills show sharp increases compared with previous winters. Layla Masoudi said she was stunned by the jump. Others have posted on social media, sharing images of statements that appear to have doubled, with some topping $800. HVAC professionals recommend conserving energy by sealing doors and windows, replacing air filters, closing drapes to hold in heat and lowering the thermostat slightly to reduce monthly heating costs.

Charlotte Residents Demand Answers Over High Gas Costs was originally published on 1053rnb.com