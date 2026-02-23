Fayetteville Native Creates Non-Profit Providing STEAM Opportunities to Youth

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: benedek / Getty

Fayetteville native Grant Bennett said that there was a cap on career opportunities for children in his community. So he has made it his mission to create equal chances for youth to get hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

His nonprofit, The Two-Six Project, supports under-resourced communities, equipping people with the tools needed for employment in STEAM career paths, according to the official website.

“My mission really is to promote true agendas of freedom. I believe that in my corporate work and the work I do now. I want to show people there’s no limits to anything that you can do,” Bennett said in an interview with AfroTech.

The Two-Six Project was founded in 2019 and currently lives without Orange Street School, one of the first publicly funded schools for Black children in Fayetteville.

Bennett said he always knew he wanted to influence his community in a positive way and even got advice from rap mogul J. Cole, who is also a native of Fayetteville.

The Two-Six Project also offers STEAM scholarship programs, which introduce students to career paths such as coding, gaming, robotics and more. They also provide mentorship and sports initiatives for people across the community.

Bennett has also spearheaded the renovation of the historic Orange Street School into a hub for collaborative programming with partnerships from Fayetteville-Cumberland Park & Recreation, Google, Microsoft, and the Dreamville Foundation.