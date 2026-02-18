Fantasia Gets a Surprise Valentine’s Proposal From Husband Kendall Taylor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Husband Kendall Taylor proposes to Fantasia on stage during her Valentine's Day performance

Fantasia is visibly emotional and overwhelmed by the surprise gesture

The new ring represents one carat for each year they've been married

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Fantasia Barrino’s Valentine’s Day performance in Houston turned into a night she’ll never forget. While entertaining fans onstage, the Grammy-winning singer was caught off guard when her husband, Kendall Taylor, walked out mid-show with something important on his mind — and in his hand.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The crowd quickly realized something special was happening as Taylor addressed the audience and spoke about their relationship. He shared how, over the years, he had often had to share his wife with her fans on holidays and special occasions. With a smile and heartfelt tone, he asked the audience for a moment to have her back for himself, explaining that there was something he needed to make right in their marriage.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Taylor revealed that despite being married for more than a decade, he had never formally proposed to Fantasia. Determined to change that, he poured out his emotions in a touching speech about their journey together, reflecting on the prayers, challenges, and growth they’ve experienced as a couple.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Then came the moment that brought Fantasia — and many in the audience — to tears. Taylor got down on one knee and presented her with a new engagement ring. The singer was visibly overwhelmed, dropping to her knees in disbelief as the crowd erupted with cheers. Taylor helped her stand and gently replaced her wedding band with the new ring, which featured a meaningful detail: one carat for each year they’ve been married.

The proposal marked a full-circle moment for the couple, whose love story has always moved at its own pace. Fantasia and Taylor first met in 2015 and decided to marry just three weeks later in a private courthouse ceremony. At the time, the wedding was kept quiet and spontaneous, something Fantasia later described as freeing and special. They eventually celebrated their union with a formal ceremony on a later anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Over the years, the pair have blended their families, supported one another through personal and professional challenges, and welcomed a daughter together in 2021 after a long fertility journey. Their relationship has often been described as deeply rooted in faith, prayer, and partnership.

Taylor’s public proposal served as a heartfelt reminder of their enduring bond. In front of a packed audience on Valentine’s Day, he chose to honor their love story in a way neither of them will ever forget — proving that even after 11 years of marriage, romance can still find a way to surprise you.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fantasia Gets a Surprise Valentine’s Proposal From Husband Kendall Taylor was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com