George Wallace Brings Laughter and Love to Raleigh Improv This Weekend

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

Legendary comedian George Wallace stopped by Foxy 107/104 to chat with Karen Clark about his upcoming shows at the Raleigh Improv this weekend. Known for his quick wit and relatable humor, Wallace promises a weekend full of laughter, love, and a little bit of mischief.

Wallace, who has been touring the globe, shared his thoughts on everything from the current climate of hate in the world to pop culture moments like Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. “I didn’t understand a word he said, but I loved the energy,” Wallace joked, adding, “It’s all about love and lifting people up.”

The comedian also touched on the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident, revealing his emotional reaction. “Chris Rock is like my son. When that happened, I started cussing. I said, ‘F all the Smiths!’” Wallace quipped, showing his signature blend of humor and honesty.

When asked about his shows at the Raleigh Improv, Wallace emphasized the importance of laughter in today’s world. “If you ain’t laughing, you ain’t living,” he said. With one show on Friday, two on Saturday, and one on Sunday, Wallace is encouraging everyone to bring their loved ones. “Take your parents, your baby’s mama, your other baby’s mama—just come out and laugh together,” he said with a grin.

Wallace also teased some of the topics he’ll cover during his set, including his hilarious take on everyday absurdities like mattress stores and DoorDash mishaps. “I ordered food, and the lady called me from the lobby asking if I wanted her to send it up. I said, ‘No, you keep it!’” he recounted, leaving Karen Clark in stitches.

Tickets for George Wallace’s shows at the Raleigh Improv are just $45—a steal compared to his $250 Vegas performances. “These are $45 jokes, but they’re worth every penny,” Wallace assured.

Don’t miss your chance to see the “Doctor of Comedy” live this weekend. As Wallace says, “Put some laugh in your life—you’ll thank me later!”