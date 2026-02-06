Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 6, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In a world that moves fast, staying informed is key to our empowerment. Sybil Wilkes is back with “What We Need to Know,” delivering the essential headlines that impact our community. From constitutional debates shaking up Washington to celebrating Black excellence and health awareness, here’s a look at the stories that matter this week.

Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now.

Constitutional Debate Over Voting Rights

A significant constitutional debate has erupted following President Trump’s call for Republicans to nationalize the voting process in at least 15 locations before the 2026 midterm elections. The President claims this move is necessary to combat what he alleges is widespread fraud. However, this proposal has been met with strong opposition from election experts and state officials. They argue that a federal takeover would violate the U.S. Constitution, which gives states the primary authority to manage their own elections. This developing story brings issues of states’ rights and federal power to the forefront of national conversation.