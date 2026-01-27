7 Can’t Miss Shows Currently On Netflix

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you are looking for something new to queue up on Netflix this week, the easiest guide is what is already climbing the Top 10 lists in the US. Right now comedy, thrillers, and limited series are running the board, and one title deserves the first spot before anything else.

Mike Epps Delusional

Start here. Mike Epps is back with a new stand up special packed with the kind of unfiltered storytelling that made him a household name. It is the quickest way to get a full laugh out loud hour on your couch.

HIS & HERS Limited Series

This limited series is currently sitting at the top of the US TV chart, and it is built for binge watching with suspense, secrets, and messy decisions that keep stacking up episode to episode.



The Rip

Netflix’s big new crime thriller is the number one movie in the US right now, and it is the kind of tense, high pressure watch that turns into an instant group chat conversation afterward.

People We Meet on Vacation

If you want something lighter, this romance is currently near the top of the US movies list and plays perfectly as a weekend reset watch.

Kidnapped Elizabeth Smart

This documentary feature is one of the biggest true crime titles Netflix has put out in January and is trending high on the US movies chart right now.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Season 1

A mystery series that is pulling major Top 10 momentum in the US, especially if you like classic whodunit vibes with modern pacing.

Skyscraper Live

One of the newest entries to jump into the US Top 10 TV list, this one is all about adrenaline and spectacle, the kind of watch that makes you tense up without realizing it.

