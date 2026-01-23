LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

Durham Fire Chief Urges Safety Ahead of Winter Storm

As North Carolina braces for an arctic storm, Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos joined Karen Clark on Foxy to share critical safety advice for residents.

Chief Zoldos emphasized the importance of staying off the roads to ensure emergency services can operate effectively.

“Additional traffic on the road, stuck vehicles, vehicle accidents due to weather, will slow our response to your emergency,” he said. “We’d like people to stay off the road so we can get to the emergencies.”

He also addressed the significant risks associated with home heating during winter weather. Home heating fires are a major concern, particularly from alternative sources.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Many of the emergencies that we run into come from alternative heating sources such as space heaters, fireplaces… and improper generator placements,” Zoldos explained. He strongly advised against using candles for light, recommending flashlights or battery-powered options instead.

For those using generators, Zoldos warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide. He stressed they should only be used “in a well-ventilated location outdoors, away from windows, doors and vent openings,” and never in a garage, even with the door open.

Finally, Zoldos clarified when to call for help. He encouraged residents to be heroes by checking on their neighbors, which might prevent an emergency call altogether.

However, he provided a clear guideline: “If a life is threatened, call 911.” For non-life-threatening situations, residents should use Durham’s non-emergency number, 919-560-4600.