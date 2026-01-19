Ms. Pat At Carolina Theatre of Durham Ticket Giveaway Contest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Getty / Getty

Durham comedy fans, this is your chance to laugh big. We are giving away tickets to see the hilarious and unfiltered Ms. Pat live at the Carolina Theatre of Durham on January 30, and you can enter online for free.

Ms. Pat is known for her bold, brutally honest style of comedy that pulls straight from real life. With fearless storytelling and sharp punchlines, she turns everyday struggles into unforgettable laughs. From stand-up stages to television, Ms. Pat has built a loyal following by keeping it real and saying what everyone else is thinking. Seeing her perform live is an experience you do not want to miss.

Entering the ticket giveaway is easy. Simply sign up below with your email address to be registered for a chance to win. The contest runs from January 19 through January 23, so be sure to enter before the deadline. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by email ahead of the show.

Sign up below.