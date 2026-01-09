Activities For Raleigh Teens On Teacher Workday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Teen Trek Out experience is one like no other. Enjoy a day packed with adventure, laughs, and a good time. Join us as we venture across Raleigh for two fieldtrips and lunch because days off should never be boring. See you there!

Details

Location: Peach Road Park

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ages: 12 – 17

Cost: $60 Residents / $75 Non-residents

Field Trip Locations for Jan. 26:

Buffaloe Lanes North

5900 Oak Forest Drive, 27616

5900 Oak Forest Drive, 27616 Drive Shack

6901 Play Golf Wy, 27607

Monday, Feb. 16

Tuesday, March 3

Friday, March 20

Monday, April 6

Friday, May 1

