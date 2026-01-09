Activities For Raleigh Teens On Teacher Workday
The Teen Trek Out experience is one like no other. Enjoy a day packed with adventure, laughs, and a good time. Join us as we venture across Raleigh for two fieldtrips and lunch because days off should never be boring. See you there!
Details
Location: Peach Road Park
Date: Monday, Jan. 26
Time: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 12 – 17
Cost: $60 Residents / $75 Non-residents
Register on RecLink
Field Trip Locations for Jan. 26:
- Buffaloe Lanes North
5900 Oak Forest Drive, 27616
- Drive Shack
6901 Play Golf Wy, 27607
Upcoming Teen Trek Out Dates:
- Monday, Feb. 16
- Tuesday, March 3
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, April 6
- Friday, May 1
