Durham Wants Input For New School Super

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent leader to be in place no later than July 1.

The Board invites public input into this important decision. Parents and community members are encouraged to complete a survey regarding what attributes they would like to see in the new Superintendent.

Printed copies of the survey in English and Spanish are available in all school offices and at all branches of the Durham County Public Library, or you may call 919-560-3652 and a survey will be mailed to you. These surveys must be returned by Jan. 21.

SURVEY

