Karen Images

As daily life feels increasingly stressful, many people are seeking comfort in an unlikely place: puppy yoga. The trend, booming from Los Angeles to Dubai, draws hundreds of thousands of online searches each month—and now Charlotte residents are trying it for themselves. In these classes, playful pups wander among mats, offering more distraction than perfect poses, yet providing a surprising boost in calm. Instructor Seisay is among thousands nationwide blending traditional stretches with wagging tails in hopes of delivering “inner peace through paws.” For first-timer Taylor Manley, the mix of movement and puppy affection proved instantly soothing.

Four-Legged “Teachers” Help Charlotte Yogis Relax was originally published on 1053rnb.com