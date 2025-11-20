Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Skincare Staples – Cleansers

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There’s nothing quite as refreshing as clean skin. Freshly cleansed and open pores paired with non-greasy, smooth textures is the ultimate combo.

There are various cleansers on the market, and they all target different areas and issues of the skin. At its base, a skin care cleanser is designed to gently clean your face by removing dirt, oil, makeup, and other impurities without stripping the skin’s natural barrier. The unique combination of ingredients is used to remove and lift impurities from the skin, and when prescribed and/or used correctly, has been proven to treat numerous skincare conditions, including eczema and rosacea.

There are four types of cleansers: gel, cream, oil, and foam, as well as newly introduced types to the market—balms & micellar.

As a beauty writer with naturally oily skin, I have always preferred a gel cleanser such as the Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel. Gel cleansers are lightweight yet rich in moisture. They are known to clarify and clean pores without stripping the skin of its natural layers. Often created with surfactants to cleanse and humectants, such as glycerin, to hydrate, as well as emollients and exfoliants, like salicylic acid to target acne, gel cleansers are often recommended for oily or combination skin.

My mother has skin on the drier side, and for her, I’ve always recommended cream cleansers: Often rich and moisturizing, creams are gentle on the skin and are filled with fatty acids to help calm the skin and penetrate the barrier for the ultimate burst of hydration.

Oil cleansers are superb for breaking down stubborn makeup that may not come off with traditional foam, gel, or cream cleansers. You can find your favorite skin-loving oils in the ingredient list, such as jojoba, which acts as an antioxidant, sunflower oil that works as an anti-inflammatory and is packed with vitamin E, or the traditional olive oil that works as an antibacterial. The oils work in harmony as they gently break down product buildup, leaving your skin refreshed. The only drawback is that oil cleansers can be slightly drying, depending on your skin texture.

Lastly, foam cleansers are ideal for those with clogged or enlarged pores. They act as a deep cleaner, effectively removing excess oil, dirt, and makeup on acne-prone skin. Older formulations of foam cleansers were known to have harmful ingredients that could lead to the breakdown of the skin; however, choosing a gentler, plant-derived, modern formula can lead to desired results.

Balms and micellar water are primarily used for removing makeup or other skin products. Micellar water is ideal for parts of the face that require gentle removal, such as the eyelashes, while balms can be used for foundation and concealer. While they are proven to remove most of the product, it is still recommended to follow the standard double-cleanse rule when removing makeup or cleaning the face.

For this category, we selected a wide variety of cleansers that achieve refreshingly clean skin, that are free of harsh chemicals, and that are gentle enough on the skin for those who may not know where to start.

Olay Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C

Olay’s Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C are the perfect throw-in-your-bag cleansing option—no spills, no mess, just melt-and-go. They lift away makeup, dirt and oil without drying out your skin, and the Vitamin C gives your complexion a brighter, more even look.

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

Tata Harper’s Regenerating BHA Exfoliating Cleanser is the gentle daily polish your skin didn’t realize it needed. The apricot microspheres smooth rough texture while natural BHA keeps pores in check—without leaving your face dry. It softens, brightens, and gives you that fresh, “my skin just woke up” look using clean, natural ingredients.

Youth To the People Superfood Cleanser

If you’re looking for a gentle cleanser that leaves your face feeling clean without stripping away it’s natural essence, this vegan cleanser is perfect for you. Made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach, and green tea, your skin will thank you with it’s bright appearance after a fresh wash. Effectively remove your makeup, prevent buildup in pores, and support your skin’s pH balance.

Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Gentle Brightening Cleanser

This vegan, fragrance-free cleanser is like a fresh start for your skin. It lathers into a soft foam that leaves your face feeling clean but never stripped. Infused with a Jamaican superfruit blend and sugarcane extract, it gently brightens while hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5 keep your skin hydrated, smooth and happy.

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil

If you’re into double cleansing, the Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil deserves a spot in your routine. It melts away makeup with ease, transforming into a silky, milky texture once mixed with water. Infused with heartleaf extract, it calms and soothes skin while keeping pores in check.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel

Eucerin’s Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel is proof that exfoliation doesn’t have to be harsh. The 2% AHA Complex gently renews your skin’s surface, helping it look smoother and more radiant—all without that tight, over-cleansed feeling. It’s the kind of everyday glow-up your face will thank you for.

