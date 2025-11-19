Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams On Social Media Post

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade

Drake may have thrown some shade at one of his old flames.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake may have thrown some shade at one of his old flames.

The Boy was posted up with Sexyy Red on the tennis court, working on his game. They snapped a flick together, and he captioned it, “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace.” Trolls online quickly chimed in, but one comment stood out: “Serena Williams upgrade.”

In true Drizzy fashion, he liked the comments. SMH…

Some believe that like was deeper than it seems, considering Serena, the legendary tennis player, and the OVO rapper had a thing year ago. During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Serena made an appearance. Not only did she come out, she danced to “Not Like Us,” which the internet immediately took as a shot at her old boo. Shortly after the performance, she cleared the rumors and denied any ill intent: “I would never do that, and it was sad that anyone would ever think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him.”

Following Kendrick’s win in the beef, a wave of “leaked” Drake videos hit the internet. One clip stood out: Drake was working on the song “Too Good.” In the video, Drizzy is talking with his mom, where he admits the song was inspired by Serena. His mom jokingly mentions that Serena has a new man, and Drake replies, “I don’t know, Mom.”

SEE ALSO

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

KMEL Summer Jam 1996, Mountain View CA
Celebrity

D’Angelo Honored & Laid To Rest In Virginia Over The Weekend

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Entertainment

Lil Rel Howery Brings Laughs with His New Movie “Unexpected Christmas”

Roasting Marshmallows on the Campfire
Local

Encourage Your Student To Join The Garner Youth Council

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close