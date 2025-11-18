Listen Live
Close
Local

ICE Agents Plan To Sweep Raleigh & Triangle Area

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Asylum Seeking Migrants Wait In Line For Immigration Customs Enforcement Appointments

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said that the Department of Homeland Security will be sending US Customs and Border Protection Agents to the Raleigh area starting Tuesday, Nov. 18.

She told CBS 17 in a news release that agents will be doing sweeps in the area.

The Raleigh deployment would come after ICE and Border Protection agents performed sweeps in Charlotte over the weekend and Monday. During those sweeps, over 130 people were arrested.

“While the Raleigh Police Department is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law. I can confirm that RPD has not participated in any immigration planning activities,” Cowell said in the statement.

The Trump administration has made North Carolina its latest focus for immigration enforcement. According to the administration, the surges “combat crime,” despite state leaders objections.

In a statement, NC Governor Josh Stein said, “Our office is aware of reports that the Border Patrol is bringing its operation to Raleigh. Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations … Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte.”

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Lil Rel Howery Brings Laughs with His New Movie “Unexpected Christmas”

KMEL Summer Jam 1996, Mountain View CA
Celebrity

D’Angelo Honored & Laid To Rest In Virginia Over The Weekend

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close