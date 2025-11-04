Listen Live
Entertainment

Boxing Match Between Gervonta Davis & Jake Paul is Canceled

Boxing Match Between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul Is Canceled

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

The highly anticipated match between WBA Super Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul is scrapped.

A statement from Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, confirms the cancellation. The match was scheduled to stream live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on November 14.

Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly. While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.

As reported by ESPN, the lawsuit comes days after Davis was hit with a civil lawsuit by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel. The suit accuses him of battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, among other charges.

The promotion now looks to book Paul’s new opponent for a headlining match to stream on Netflix by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Boxing Match Between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul Is Canceled was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Vote
Local

Tuesday, Nov. 4, Is Election Day For 13 municipalities In Wake County

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Amerikanischer R+B-Sänger DAngelo gastiert auf seiner "The Second Coming" im Theater am Tanzbrunnen Köln
Celebrity

When D’Angelo Met Bobby Seale After Releasing Black Messiah

Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close