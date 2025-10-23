Put The “Boo” In Books This Halloween In Chapel Hill
|There are lots of ways to get into the spirit at the library this month. Check out these terrifyingly-fun events for all ages coming up at the library:
Teen Craft Corner: Spooky EditionWednesday, October 22 | 6–7pm | Teen Room
Teens, come paint pumpkins with us! Please register to attend.
Town of Chapel Hill Haunted Hill Trunk or TreatFriday, October 24 | 5–8:30pm | Chapel Hill Community Center Park
Library staff will be there handing out candy, put on your costume and come say hi!
Halloween Story TimesWear your costume, listen to not-so-scary Halloween stories, and join us for a parade around the library!Tuesday, October 28 | 10:15–10:45am | Kids’ Program RoomWednesday, October 29 | 10:15–10:45am & 11–11:30am | Kids’ Program RoomThursday, October 30 | 10:15–10:45am | Kids’ Program RoomSee all story times →
Spooky BingoWednesday, October 29 | 4–4:45pm | Kids’ Program Room
Play Bingo with a spooky twist! Costumes welcome (but not required).
Adult Craft Night: Halloween EditionWednesday, October 29 | 6–8pm | Meeting Room B
Bring your own creative project or join our guided craft: Spooky Ghost Garland & Festive Paper Chains. Basic supplies provided, plus tea, music, and good company.
Scary-good reading recommendationsBelow are some of our latest book lists to celebrate the season. Want more? We have Halloween-themed book displays for all ages throughout the library, from sweet and spooky to horror and true crime. While you’re here, check out our new seasonal Explore More at Pritchard Park display. This month’s theme: nocturnal animals in Pritchard Park.
Creepy Carnivals,Spooky Sideshows
Circuses and carnivals are especially suitable settings for all things gothic, macabre, and fantastical. They’re places where not everything is as it seems, where the magical and the mundane are two sides of one ticket, where the horrifying and miraculous coexist. Here’s a list that explores all facets of these transient, often bygone entertainments (and some variations on their kind).View the list
Youth & Family Staff PicksBlack Cats
October 27th is National Black Cat Day but we’re celebrating these sweet kitties all month long. Curl up with a feline friend and check out this list for our favorite books featuring these spunky, mischievous, and loving cats!View the list
