Put The “Boo” In Books This Halloween In Chapel Hill

There are lots of ways to get into the spirit at the library this month. Check out these terrifyingly-fun events for all ages coming up at the library:



Teen Craft Corner: Spooky EditionWednesday, October 22 | 6–7pm | Teen Room

Teens, come paint pumpkins with us! Please register to attend.

Learn more & register →



Town of Chapel Hill Haunted Hill Trunk or TreatFriday, October 24 | 5–8:30pm | Chapel Hill Community Center Park

Library staff will be there handing out candy, put on your costume and come say hi!

Event details →



Halloween Story TimesWear your costume, listen to not-so-scary Halloween stories, and join us for a parade around the library!Tuesday, October 28 | 10:15–10:45am | Kids’ Program RoomWednesday, October 29 | 10:15–10:45am & 11–11:30am | Kids’ Program RoomThursday, October 30 | 10:15–10:45am | Kids’ Program RoomSee all story times →



Spooky BingoWednesday, October 29 | 4–4:45pm | Kids’ Program Room

Play Bingo with a spooky twist! Costumes welcome (but not required).

Learn more →



Adult Craft Night: Halloween EditionWednesday, October 29 | 6–8pm | Meeting Room B

Bring your own creative project or join our guided craft: Spooky Ghost Garland & Festive Paper Chains. Basic supplies provided, plus tea, music, and good company.

Learn more →



Scary-good reading recommendationsBelow are some of our latest book lists to celebrate the season. Want more? We have Halloween-themed book displays for all ages throughout the library, from sweet and spooky to horror and true crime. While you’re here, check out our new seasonal Explore More at Pritchard Park display. This month’s theme: nocturnal animals in Pritchard Park.