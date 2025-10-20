Listen Live
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source:

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae

Singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas just dropped the official trailer for his upcoming project “PHOLKS,” set to release this Friday — and the visuals already have fans talking.

The teaser stars none other than Issa Rae, who appears in a cinematic clip filled with warm tones, vintage flair, and that signature Leon Thomas soul.

The short trailer hints at a concept-driven EP built around community, connection, and creativity — a perfect blend of sound and storytelling.

If you’ve been following Leon Thomas, you know his range runs deep.

From co-writing hits for Ariana Grande, SZA, and Drake, to acting in Victorious and Insecure, he’s carved a lane that fuses classic soul, funk, and R&B with a modern twist.

“PHOLKS” feels like the natural next step — a project that could pull from the funk and groove Leon’s been teasing for months while staying rooted in his smooth, alternative-R&B style.

Fans online are already hoping this one leans into that nostalgic, bass-heavy energy that fits his voice perfectly.

While the full tracklist hasn’t dropped yet, Leon hinted that “PHOLKS” will explore the everyday stories of real people — “the folks who make the world spin.”

Between the storytelling in the trailer and Issa Rae’s cameo, it’s clear this rollout is more than just about music.

RELATED: Fans Are Not Feeling Issa Rae’s Performance In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7’s “Hotel Reverie” Episode

SEE ALSO

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

12 Items
Celebrity

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘HIM’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media

Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Foxy interview with Julie McKnight
46:56
Entertainment

Julie McKnight Discusses Family, New Book and Ex, Brian

Black Voter
Local

Local Elections In Wake County Are Less Than One Month Away

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close