Poppin’ For PrEP: Cardi B Debuts New Hair and Has Twerk-Off At Sexual Health Event

Cardi B is doing her part to make sexual health drama-free for all by popping out in support of the MISTR brand, helping PrEP be accessible to everyone.

On Oct. 10, Cardi showed up in West Hollywood to give the girlies, guylies, and theylies her support as the fight to end HIV continues. The moment held special importance as the date was officially recognized as the first-ever National PrEP Day, aptly named after the drug that has been protecting all sexual orientations against the disease.

The expectant mother popped out with a new skunk-inspired hairdo in a sheer, fitted dress to show her love to those in attendance. According to PEOPLE, the “Pretty and Petty” rapper threw stacks of dollar bills to pole dancers in the event and even hopped into a twerk-off with one of the male dancers. One thing about Cardi- she’s going to have herself a good time. Baby onboard or not.

“Sexual health should be easy and zero shame,” Cardi said in a statement to PEOPLE. “That’s why I’m rocking with MISTR and SISTR! Even if you don’t have insurance, it’s free. Safe, smart and for the community.”

Cardi wasn’t the only celeb to pop out for the occasion. NeNe Leakes, T.S. Madison, Tamar Braxton and others were also in attendance for MISTR. Sexual health, especially in the LGBTQIA community, has longtime been a matter of resources and accessibility, the push for PrEP to be part of the fight against spreading HIV in all communities has been spearheaded by those unafraid to speak up like Tamar and Cardi.

“We can end HIV. We have the tools. Being on PrEP is all about taking control of your own sexual health, just like the birth control pill was when it came out for women,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR via PEOPLE. “By taking PrEP you’re actually doing your part to end the epidemic.”

When Tamar first spoke out about getting on PrEP as a heterosexual woman, many laughed at her expense; however, women, specifically Black women, have been exposed to harmful and deadly sexually transmitted diseases in large numbers for decades. Preventive drugs are a great way to reduce those numbers and save lives. Love to see more people joining in on the informative conversation!

