Charlotte Residents Worry Shutdown Could Affect Federal Programs

Published on October 7, 2025

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.
Warawan Tongsri

One week into the federal government shutdown, concerns are growing over funding for essential programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC.

According to WBTV, the program provides food assistance to nearly 6 million low-income Americans, including more than 250,000 in North Carolina — one of the highest participation rates in the country.

As the shutdown continues, advocates warn that funding shortfalls could soon impact services for vulnerable families. WIC operates on a federal budget of just over $7 billion annually.

Those in need of help can contact NourishUp for local resources.

Click here to read the full story

Charlotte Residents Worry Shutdown Could Affect Federal Programs  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

