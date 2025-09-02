Listen Live
‘New Edition Day’ Declared in Boston To Honor Legendary R&B Group

Published on September 2, 2025

2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This past Saturday (Aug. 30), legendary R&B group New Edition was celebrated in their hometown of Boston with a proclamation day and a street named in their honor.

“I now have the honor of officially declaring today ‘New Edition Day’ in the city of Boston,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Saturday, according to CBS News.

Fans of the Roxbury natives gathered around as a street corner, the group formed at over 40 years ago was dedicated to them, now called “New Edition Way.”

All six members of New Edition, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill, were in attendance at the celebration.

In an interview with Vibe, Ronnie DeVoe said, “It’s a testament to the gifts that God gave us and the talents that God gave us and Uncle [Brooke Payne] honing those skills to the point where the rough turned into the diamonds that we are today. To connect to our city and be recognized with something that’s going to be there forever is truly amazing.”

The event was held in front of the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club as a part of Mayor Wu’s “For The Culture” week in the city, an initiative highlighting Black history.

