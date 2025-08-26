Spectrum Center Nears Completion of $245M Renovation
When fans return to the Spectrum Center in October, they’ll see a dramatically upgraded arena. The Uptown venue is wrapping up $245 million in renovations as it celebrates its 20th year.
“We have to have world-class facilities to be a world-class premier franchise,” said Hornets chief venues officer Donna Julian during a hard hat tour with reporters Monday. “This project is going to get us where we need to go.”
Phase two of the project has transformed the main concourse with three new full-service bars, eight grab-and-go concession stations, and updated LED boards leading into a redesigned lobby.
The arena also features new gray seating throughout, plus upgraded locker rooms and back-of-house areas for crews, entertainers and visiting teams.
The Spectrum Center is set to reopen Oct. 19, kicking off a busy stretch with seven events in eight days, including a Tate McRae concert on Oct. 24.
Spectrum Center Nears Completion of $245M Renovation was originally published on wfnz.com
