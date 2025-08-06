Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice-T To Host Doc On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer

Ice-T To Host Documentary On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer

In hopes to bring awareness to the ongoing crisis.

Published on August 6, 2025

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

One of the entertainment industry’s most respected talents is using his voice for good. Ice-T is hosting a documentary on celebrities who have lost their lives to fentanyl.

As per TMZ, Ice-T is looking to spotlight the horrors of one of the most dangerous drugs known to mankind. This week, A&E announced the forthcoming Fame And Fentanyl: a two-hour special that details the several celebrities who have died due to misuse of the opioid. The “Colors” MC will also highlight how some of his past collaborators and peers fell victim to fentanyl like Coolio and Mac Miller. Other celebrities covered in the television special include actor Michael K. Williams and music legend Prince. 

According to a press release shared by the network, Fame And Fentanyl aims to expose “the devastating impact of fentanyl on our society and culture. The special offers a raw and unfiltered look at the deadly drug that has claimed the lives of many.” Ice-T also revealed that this opportunity was more than just another gig. “Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it. It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger,” he said.

Fame And Fentanyl premieres Monday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. You can view the trailer below. 

Ice-T To Host Documentary On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

